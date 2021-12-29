Workshops support parents of local students

Parents play a crucial role in their children’s academic success and social-emotional well-being. A new workshop opportunity offered this school year by Glynn County Schools is intended to emphasize this important job and to support parents.
The school district hosted this month its first session of the SaturDads and MomDays Series, which aims to help parents strengthen their relationships with students and provide tools for parenting and self-care.
The workshop separated moms and dads into different sessions.
In the room for moms, Courtney Lucas, founder of Nurturing Excellence, led a class focused on successful co-parenting and building a solid family unit and self-care with mothers.
“I’m really passionate about parents,” she said. “I’m passionate about families and I’m passionate about youth and their success.”
Her experience working with the local Communities in Schools organization has given her a firsthand look into the needs of local families and the types of support that are called for.
Surveys with parents at Burroughs-Molette Elementary gave her a foundation on which to pursue the creation of a program that would provide support.
“They wanted parenting classes to be able to deal with the stress and management and discipline issues with the children, and so I went on and got that training and certification,” Lucas said.
In the other room, Nick Clark and Charles Peterson of FIRM (Fathers Inspired, Restored and Motivated) led a discussion about the roles a father plays in his children’s education.
“We talked about the importance of not just only seeing the four walls that you live in and your impact there but your impact outside of those four walls,” Clark said. “We talked about how we just really change our community and how we need to be more active in our community and ways we can do that.”
The workshop was organized by Jahaan McClendon, parent outreach and support coordinator for the school system. The series is free for all participants.
“It’s amazing that we’re creating a space to do this, right?” Peterson said.
Workshops like these for parents offer a wrap-around service that ultimately benefits all in the school district, Lucas said.
“It will help to keep parents engaged and involved and keep their children learning,” she said. “… I do believe in nurturing excellence and that families are the cornerstone of the community.”
Three more sessions are planned for the remainder of this school year. Workshops will take place in February, March and April.
Previous participants are welcome to return as well as those who did not attend the first workshop, McClendon said.
“We’re really hoping that we can get more people to come out and join in,” she said. “They’re going to do different topics at each session.”
To learn more, visit https://www.glynn.k12.ga.us/ parentacademy/.