The Brunswick City Commission has scheduled a planning meeting at 4 p.m. on July 15 to discuss city issues, goals and objectives.
Mayor Cornell Harvey said the purpose of the meeting is for commissioners to share what they learned during recent training sessions. Often, the training sessions include more classes than there is time to attend, so commissioners often have to attend different classes.
“I like for people to be engaged,” Harvey said.
Commissioner Julie Martin said elected officials will discuss what they believe are the most important issues facing city residents.
City officials will discuss the recent Georgia Municipal Association convention in Savannah, the RSVP program, downtown development, housing and other issues.
Martin said commissioners typically hold a planning meeting once a year, but she’d like to hold them more frequently.
“I don’t think they happen often enough,” she said.
The meeting, held in the second-floor conference room at City Hall, is open to the public.
Martin said those in the audience are usually passive listeners, but she would not object if they wanted to voice their opinions or ask questions.
“Typically they are there to listen,” she said.
One issue Martin plans to discuss is her concerns about the planned renovations at Mary Ross Park. She wants to ensure that the work being done takes into consideration the major events held there every year, “before the die is cast.”
The planned renovations have undergone several design changes to accommodate crowds attending the larger events. Those include moving a splash pad about 10 feet from its original planned location.
Other plans include a visitor center, pavilion and shade structures.
“We’ve waited a long time for Mary Ross Park,” she said. “It will be like this for years to come.”