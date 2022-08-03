Ashley Mack Moore has been in the banking business 19 years, and she believes you’re never too young to learn money management skills.
When children get a cash gift for a birthday or special occasion, Moore believes they should have a bank account and learn to use it often.
Moore shared her knowledge of saving and banking Tuesday at the Brunswick library with a group of youths ages 13 to 17 who signed up for the Teen Financial Workshop through STAR Foundation.
“Kids should open an account as early as they can understand,” Moore said. “Parents are the primary owners of the account, but the child makes the deposits and withdrawals.
Moore, a former Wells Fargo branch manager who is currently working for the company as a mortgage loan originator assistant, opened the session by asking participants some basic questions about money such as if they ever wanted to buy something but didn’t have enough money, and how they dealt with the dilemma.
She asked what they would do with $1 million and got responses ranging from spending half and saving half to paying for college and buying a house.
The age of participants showed when Moore asked them how long they planned to work before retirement. Most of the responses were less than reality. Some estimated 25 years or less.
She pointed out the many expenses that everyone has to deal with whether they like it or not such as taxes, insurance, rent, loans and college tuition.
When asked for a money motto, Moore got some witty responses, including “You have to pay for everything in life; Get more money; save it; and Save more.”
Moore explained the importance of credit and how it’s necessary to buy a car or other big-ticket items.
“Credit is essentially borrowing someone else’s money and paying it back on time,” she said.
Establishing good credit early gives people the ability to get car loans and mortgages, she said.
Moore explained the difference between needs and wants and the conscious spending decisions people must make.
“As you become an adult you will learn to differentiate between needs and wants,” she said. “Budgeting is a great way to track spending and saving. You can simplify a budget.”
The Teen Financial Workshop was sponsored by the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation and organized through the STAR Foundation.