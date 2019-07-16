The first phase of Opportunity Brunswick has been completed, and the second phase to market the city has begun.
Travis Stegall, director of the Brunswick Economic and Community Development Department, said that a website has been created to provide valuable information for citizens and potential investors.
Stegall made the presentation at a special called planning meeting to learn about the status of Opportunity Brunswick and to discuss what city commissioners learned at the recent Georgia Municipal Association convention in Savannah.
He described the website as a “one-stop shop” for people to get data about the city and look a different locations in the city waiting for development.
“We’re very excited. People need to know we have a plan,” Stegall said.
Commercial and private properties can be posted on the site that could be eligible for development in the city. A map also shows the tax allocation districts, enterprise zones and incentive zones in the city.
“This is primarily an opportunity zone website,” he said.
The second phase includes meeting with architects and designers to look at ways to improve Norwich Street.
“Norwich Street is the primary street for investment in the city,” he said.
Stegall said the city is working hard to get its share of a pool of money to help victims of Hurricane Irma to repair their homes. The city plans to bring in a third-party dedicated to helping residents with disaster relief once the funds have been released to the city.
“I don’t want to advertise early,” he said. “I want to make sure the funds come in. Right now, we’re in a good place.”
After Stegall’s presentation, commissioners discussed some of the classes they attended at the GMA convention.
Commisioner Johnny Cason said he took classes to learn how to help new small businesses start, as well as a citizen engagement course and one on public works and transportation. He suggested the city ensure it is using the most up-to-date software.
“A lot of day-to-day preparation is needed to eliminate major situations,” he said.
Cason also emphasized the importance of the upcoming census.
“There’s a lot of money at stake,” he said. “We want to get as much as we can.”
Commissioner Julie Martin said an entrepreneur class emphasized a uniform vision in leadership.
The word “no” should never be the first answer a person hears when they have questions about a potential project. Instead, Martin said the answer should be “yes” and figure out a way to make it happen.
She said historic tax credits are complicated but the city has the staff to help people fill out the paperwork. She said developments should be celebrated as they are ongoing.
Martin also took a class on emergency response. The four types of emergencies municipalities need to be prepared for are weather, fires, manmade disasters and civil disturbances. She also pointed out that Red Cross requires certification before a church or other building can be a designated shelter.
Commissioner Felicia Harris discussed an ethics class at the conference.
“We need to be tough on issues but not each other,” she said. “We need to make sure we balance our decisions equitably.”
Commissioner Vincent Williams also discussed the entrepreneur class, saying he’d like to see better customer service with a “personal touch.”
“We are the first answer,” he said. “We need to be a one-stop-shop and come from behind the window. It helps with convenience.”
Williams also suggested it’s time for the city to consider tax credits for some of the elderly residents.
Mayor Cornell Harvey said he attended a public policy class that emphasized making ordinances easy to read and easy to implement. The words “shall” and “may” should be avoided.
Harvey also discussed the growing threat of cyber attacks against municipalities. The city is insured but an attack can still have lasting damage.
“We have a duty to protect citizens from threats,” he said.