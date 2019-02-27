When it comes to fair housing, racial discrimination is a big issue but it’s not the biggest one in Georgia.
Discrimination against people with disabilities is the No. 1 complaint filed with the Georgia Commission on Equal Opportunity, the state agency that deal with fair housing complaints.
Fair housing laws are intended to enable people to live anywhere they desire in the community where they live if they can afford it, participants in a fair housing workshop held in Brunswick learned Tuesday.
Many tenants and landlords don’t know how fair housing laws affect them.
“It’s not a low-income issue. It’s not a race issue. A lot of people don’t know the law,” said Allona Cross, director of the state’s fair housing division.
Other protected classes include race, color, religion, national origin, gender and familial status.
Those with disabilities are often denied housing because they may have a service animal, which cannot be used to reject someone seeking to rent an apartment or house. Service animals are not considered pets, by law, and landlords cannot reject someone with a service animal or charge extra fees for tenants who have the animals.
Overly restrictive rules for service animals are also against the law, and the size and breed of a service dog should not be an issue in most instances.
The owners of support animals used for therapy, mental health and emotional issues are also protected in most instances.
Sometimes, a tenant may need a handicap ramp, wider doorways or a handicap- access bathroom. If it’s public housing, it has to be provided at no cost to the tenant. But if the rental unit is privately owned, the tenant must pay for the renovations and return it to the way it was when they move out.
The fair housing laws are also designed to protect people from overt discrimination and well as more subtle ways that are disadvantageous to those seeking housing. In some instances, the landlord’s requirements appear subtle but actually impact potential tenants.
And in other cases, the discrimination may be intentional by the inconsistent or consistent way potential tenants are denied fair housing.
Familial status is another way Cross said people are discriminated against. And it’s not just low-income people who face housing discrimination.
In one instance, a woman with the financial wherewithal wanted to move into an upscale community and decided to rent the house with the option to buy. She wanted to rent first to see if she liked living there, but the homeowner rejected her because she had children. She prevailed after she filed a complaint against the owner.
In some instances, landlords unaware of fair housing laws will place ads seeking “mature adults only” with no children allowed or “adults preferred only.” Those ads are discriminatory.
Some women have also been threatened with eviction once the landlord knows they are pregnant.
Tenants are also protected from sexual harassment. In some complaints, people have been offered lower rents in return for sexual favors, creating a hostile environment for tenants.
In Brunswick, some landlords in areas with low-income housing rent substandard homes or apartments that don’t meet city codes. But the tenants are afraid to complain about living conditions because they fear they could be evicted, said Maurice Foster, a housing compliance officer with the Commission on Equal Opportunity.
No residents with complaints attended the workshop but some of those responsible for helping people with housing issues were there.
Elliott Gillooly, a staff attorney with the Georgia Legal Service Program, said he attended to learn the latest rules as a way to serve his organization’s clients better.
“Most people don’t know they have a fair housing issue,” he said.
Alician Black, program director for the family preservation program at Safe Harbor Children’s Center, said some of her clients have been evicted for minor violations as simple as losing a house key.
“I wanted to know tenants rights,” she said. “Now I know where the clients can go.”
Shauntia Lewis, the city’s neighborhood revitalization manager, said Brunswick is a designated reporter of fair housing complaints because the city receives block grant funding. She forwards those complaints to the state and federal officials.
“We do believe we have issues going on in Brunswick because we have a high poverty rate,” she said.
More workshops will be scheduled to discuss fair housing, with one possibly as early as this spring to help educate more people about the fair housing laws.
“We know a lot of people in Brunswick and Glynn County who’s housing rights have been violated,” Lewis said. “Some don’t know how to get out of the situation.”