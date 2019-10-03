It appears city commissioners support moving forward with the Oglethorpe Convention Center, but it’s still uncertain whether they plan to follow the original plans or revamp the project for a smaller version.
Brunswick city commissioners were given the choice to build a 20,000-square-foot center as planned with an estimated cost of $7.5 million and a potential debt of $4.7 million.
A second option is to break the existing plan into two phases, causing an additional 30 to 60 days to revise the plans at an additional fee to the architect. The estimated cost would be $4.6 million with the potential debt of $1.8 million. SPLOST 7 or other funding sources could be identified to build the second phase.
The third option was to accept the findings of Key Advisors, a consultant that recommended removing the non-revenue generating square footage from the original plans and building a 12,000- to 14,000-square-foot conference center.
Commissioner Julie Martin said she favored the third option for a smaller conference center because citizens don’t want a center that would create a lot of debt for the city. She also emphasized the importance of having a hotelier be part of the project and asked commissioners to consider the operating costs.
“I think a conference center needs to operate hand in hand with a hotel,” she said.
Commissioner Johnny Cason also expressed his support for a smaller conference center.
“It has to be with a contract for a hotel,” he said.
Commission Vincent Williams, however, disagreed, saying he’s trying to make sense of the numbers. He said a smaller convention center would require a new architectural design, in effect almost starting over again.
“Why would we want to start all over again?” he asked. “We keep going back to the drawing board and starting over again.”
Mayor Cornell Harvey said he still favors the original plans for a 20,000-square-foot facility, adding commissioners have never voted to kill the project.
“We did not vote against the convention center. We voted against the funding,” he said.
Harvey said commissioners have lost their focus and financing is “a bigger part of this whole process.”
“Our focus is on that niche market,” he said.
Commissioner Felicia Harris said commissioners have “over considered” the project and the goal should be to improve the city.
“We have a chance to see how this entire plan can work and be sustainable,” she said. “We want something that’s going to last. We have to decide what’s best for everybody.”
Harvey said the city needs to hire a project manager to keep the project moving forward.
“We need to keep our eyes on the project,” he said. “We need to stop coming back every two weeks to figure things out.”
Commissioners also discussed formally requesting the Glynn County Commission to “honor” a commitment made in the winter of 2018 to extend the construction time for a conference center for an additional three years.
Martin said she believes county officials want the city to finalize its plans before they agree to support the project.
Drumm said if county officials agree to donate the tract of land for the convention center, it could still be completed by the three-year deadline.
“We could potentially beat that date. It would be a tight window,” he said.
Cason said he wants to make sure the decision is in the best interests for the city.
“I want to make sure it makes sense for the taxpayers,” he said.
The issue will be discussed again during the next city commission meeting on Oct. 16.
During the regular scheduled meeting that followed the workshop, commissioners approved a resolution supporting the Georgia Archives local government retention schedule.
Commissioners also approved an agreement with Georgia Water and Environmental Services for the completion of a storm water master plan that will identify old, deteriorating and under-sized water lines that lead to flooding issues, backups and other drainage problems. The $90,000 study was unanimously approved.