Workshop destroyed by fire at island residence on Lawrence Road
Fire destroyed a large wood-frame workshop behind a home Wednesday afternoon in the 2900 block of Lawrence Road on St. Simons Island, Glynn County Fire-Rescue Division Chief Wendell Knighten said.
The fire started shortly before 2:30 p.m. The workshop was located behind a home near Glynn County Fire-Rescue Station 7 on Lawrence Road, Knighten said. The workshop was approximately 20 feet by 16 feet, Knighten said. The fire did not reach the home, he said.
Because of the open areas surrounding the property, county firefighters alerted Georgia Division of Forestry firefighters in case of brush fire, Knighten said. However, county firefighters were able to contain the fire and prevent its spread to nearby woods or to the property’s home, he said.
— The Brunswick News