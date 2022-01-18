Workhorse of the Golden Ray salvage grounded in Mexico

After withstanding a raging inferno and wearing out thousands and thousands of feet of wire rigging in a yearlong pitched battle with the shipwrecked Golden Ray, the VB 10,000 departed victorious late last year from the St. Simons Sound.
And then the 255-foot-tall colossal crane vessel went and got itself stuck in the sand off the coast of Mexico.
The VB 10,000 became separated from her towlines Jan. 3, according to FleetMon.com, an online maritime news publication. The vessel drifted and ran aground about 1,000 feet off of Cuidad del Carmen, near the Yucatan peninsula in the Gulf of Mexico. The VB 10,000 was in route directly from here to an assignment in Mexico’s Ku-Maloob-Zaap offshore oilfields, according to FleetMon.com.
The VB 10,000 remained in the same position offshore from Cuidad del Carmen on Monday, according to marinetraffic.com.
The twin-hulled VB 10,000 became a fixture on the waters between Jekyll and St. Simons islands, its arching crisscross of bright yellow steel girders dominating the skyline overhead. The largest vessel of its type in U.S. waters, the VB 10,000 arrived in October 2020 and commenced early the following month with the herculean task of shearing the half-submerged Golden Ray into eight sections for removal from the St. Simons Sound.
With its system of pulleys, wire rigging and powerful winches, the VB 10,000 straddled the shipwreck and powered a massive anchor chain that tore up through the shipwreck’s steel hull and 12 interior decks to complete each cut. The VB 10,000 then hoisted each section onto a barge for removal from the St. Simons Sound. Each section weighed several thousand tons.
The task, however, proved daunting. Thousands of feet of wire rigging wore out from the stress; entire spools had to be replaced. The thick anchor chain broke often. The structure’s pulleys also wore out under the strain, some being replaced or refitted. Then there was the May 14 conflagration, when a fire sparked by a welder’s torch and fueled by hundreds of vehicles in the shipwreck’s cargo hold engulfed the VB 10,000 in towering flames.
After retreating for repairs and parts replacement, the VB 10,000 was back astride the shipwreck and cutting away at it again in June. The last section was hoisted and hauled from the sound on Oct. 25.
A large crowd turned out at the St. Simons Pier and along the waterfront Nov. 2 to the see the VB 10,000 off as it departed located waters in route to its new assignment in Mexico.
Though quite maneuverable with four 1,000 horsepower engines, the crane vessel moves under tow on long voyages. Its hulls of 279 feet long; the catamaran-type vessel is 304 feet across from hull to hull.
The VB 10,000 accommodates a crew of up to 50, but it was unoccupied when it separated from the towlines and ran aground.
The VB 10,000 is owned by the Versabar company and used primarily by Texas-based T&T Salvage, which conducted the salvage of the Golden Ray. Several efforts by The News to contact representatives of T&T or Versabar were unsuccessful.