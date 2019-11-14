The Golden Isles College and Career Academy hosted Wednesday the southeast Georgia workforce development regional needs assessment meeting. The meeting brought together CTAE educators and counselors from Glynn and five surrounding counties, as well as community and business leaders.
The group discussed CTAE (Career, Technical and Agricultural Education) programs offered to the area’s students and the ongoing workforce needs of local industries.
More than 400 local students participate in work-based learning opportunities, which benefit both employers and students, said Judy Beaver, a work-based learning and youth apprenticeship coordinator for Wayne County High School.
“We try to place them at the appropriate job site, and so this gives us an opportunity to build business partners around our community that work with us and help us get these students placed who worked in a career pathway,” she said.
Along with work-based learning, dual enrollment has grown significantly in the last few years. Coastal Pines Technical College currently serves more than 2,690 dual enrollment students, said Glenn Deibert, president of Coastal Pines Technical College, which has a 13-county service delivery area.
This provides an opportunity, Deibert said, to address the workforce shortage being reported by many local employers.
“I’m sure all of you hear the same thing that we hear,” he said. “There’s not a single day that goes by that we’re not talking with business and industry partners about the workforce shortage that we have here in southeast Georgia.”
The workforce is aging, Deibert said, while many students coming out of school are not seeking jobs in the industries that need more employees. Coastal Pines can assist industry leaders by creating targeted education programs that fit the area’s workforce needs.
“This is what we’re seeing with the rise of dual enrollment — a lot of counties are really jumping on board and they’re utilizing the technical college system to help with the CTAE pathways,” said Amanda Morris, vice president of academic affairs for Coastal Pines Technical College.
Employers looking to move to new areas will first examine the educational opportunities that assist in developing a skilled workforce, said Dialo Cartwright, Georgia Power area manager.
There’s been a tremendous growth in “middle skills jobs,” he said, which require a high school education but not a four-year college degree. But only 43 percent of the state’s workers are trained in the skills needed for these jobs, he said, while those jobs make up 55 percent of the state’s labor market.
“(Employers are) going to look at dual enrollment and the Career Academy to fill that gap,” he said. “… They’re going to ask, where are the career academies? Where are the community colleges? Where are the dual enrollment programs?”
Ryan Moore, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Development Authority, said many businesses are looking to expand, if the employers could meet the workforce needs.
Communication with students about the opportunities that are available is key to meeting those needs, he said.
“I really appreciate the fact that we have students in the room,” Moore said. “I think that’s a critical connection. We really have to be better at speaking to our students and letting them know what’s available in this area, what they can do without having to leave.”