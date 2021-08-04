Workers use sphagnum moss to try to clean up oil in marsh

More than a dozen environmental workers were out before dawn Tuesday on the extreme south end of St. Simons Island collecting and bagging oil-soaked sand and spraying finely ground sphagnum moss onto blackened marsh grass in the continuing response to Saturday’s oil spill from the Golden Ray.
“We’ll be out here for several days,’’ said Michael Himes, the U.S. Coast Guard spokesman for the Unified Command.
In the hours after an undetermined amount of fuel oil spilled late Saturday on an outgoing tide, pools of oil formed during incoming tides along the beach on the southern tip of the island. The oil also coated the Johnson rocks and beach to the north, the better part of which crews removed Sunday morning.
“With the tide cycle, it lifts the oil up and it paints the grass,’’ Himes said.
The workers used equipment similar to leaf blowers to coat the black grass with brown, powdery Sphag Sorb. The partially absorbed oil becomes less sticky and drops out with the incoming tide cycles rather than spreading farther and sticking to more grass, Himes said.
The oil and contaminated sand can then be shoveled into bags for removal, but the removal crews will not dig up any grass, he said.
Meanwhile, a lot of oil is still contained within a barrier around the ship where the third from last of eight sections has been severed and is suspended from the VB 10,000 crane for removal by a floating dry dock.
In order to get the barge beneath the cut section, a gate in the floating containment boom must be opened. Unified Command wants to ensure that no oil escapes as the barge is floated through the opening, Himes said.
Because the cut section is on the west end, the tide must be going out and there must be enough time to get the gate closed again before the tide changes, he said.
“The problem is … it’s not done in two hours,’’ Himes said.
Once the barge is settled onto the floating dry dock, it will remain there until it is safely secured so it can be towed into the port.