Workers with Weeks Marine now have the shipwrecked Golden Ray surrounded in the St. Simons Sound.
At least, that is, with all of the 140-foot-long piles that were driven half their length into the sound’s sandy bed. Workers drove the last of 80 piles on Saturday, nearly two months after the first of the steel piles was in place Feb. 22, said Coast Guardsman Kip Wadlow, spokesman for Unified Command. The 48-inch around piles were set in pairs and are connected with braces on top for stronger support. These piles will support the mesh netting that will stretch from the surface to the bottom. It will also hold the floating oil pollution protection booms that will run along the surface of the environmental protection barrier.
Meanwhile, T&T Salvage workers have installed four of the hulking lifting lugs to the exposed starboard side, and they were working Monday to secure the fifth. Welders will install 16 of these steel lifting lugs, two on each on the eight sections of the hull that will be cut away – hopefully – in one piece. The chain rigging of the massive VB 10,000 barge crane will be attached to the lugs to lift each piece out of the water and onto an awaiting barge. Each lug is specially designed and will be specifically placed to ensure weight distribution for the crucial lifting process.
Work crews have dropped some 3,600 additional tons of aggregate rock around the ship’s sunken hull since last week, part of ongoing efforts to stabilize the ship in the swift-flowing tidal currents of the St. Simons Sound.
Such is the pace of work since Unified Command ramped things up in early April with an around-the-clock work. That accelerated work schedule is subject to bad weather, Wadlow said.
Unified Command consists of the United Stated Coast Guard, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Gallagher Marine Systems. It is responsible for overseeing the prevention and mitigation of pollution during the ship’s removal process as outlined by the federal Oil Pollution Act of 1990.
The Golden Ray’s owners and insurer awarded T&T Salvage the contract to remove the Golden Ray from the sound. Weeks Marine was subcontracted to build the 33-acre environmental protection barrier around it. The barrier’s netting is designed to contain debris that might fall loose during the cutting process, particularly any of the 4,200 vehicles inside the ship’s cargo hold.
The 656-foot-long, 25,000-ton ship has sat half-submerged in the St. Simons Sound since Sept. 8, when it capsized while heading out to sea with its cargo of vehicles.
“They’re continuing to make progress out there,” Wadlow said. “As far as the lifting lugs go, right now they’re still finishing the welds on the fifth one. And they got the last pile installed on the environmental protection barrier on Saturday. We’re still moving forward and watching the weather and making sure the folks we put out there are safe and not being put in harm’s way.”
Work will commence soon to install the panels of double-layers mesh netting between the sets of piles, which are spaced about 100 to 150 feet apart.
The command wants to remove the bulk of the shipwreck from the sound before peak hurricane season, which begins June 1 and typically is more active from August through October
No word yet on when the gargantuan VB 10,000 dual-hulled barge crane will arrive. The crane’s arching framework stands 240-feet-high, taller even than the traffic lanes on the nearby Sidney Lanier Bridge.
The VB 10,000 will be towed here from the Gulf of Mexico and straddle the shipwreck. Employing a gigantic chain saw, it will make seven cuts into the ship’s hull to create eight separate pieces.
These will be lifted by the VB 10,000 and transferred to a nearby barge, the deck of which will be surrounded by high walls to prevent debris or pollution from spilling overboard.
Crews have dropped more aggregate rock to stabilize the sunken port side of the ship. Last month, workers strategically placed 23 shipping containers filled with porous riprap rock around the hull. In October of last year, some 6,000 tons of aggregate rock were placed around the ship to prevent erosion and sand scouring in the strong currents.
The ship has listed slightly, from its originally 90 degrees to 100 degrees.
Unified Command continues to take upmost precautions to prevent COVID 19 from jeopardizing the work progress, Wadlow said. They are following Georgia Health Department and CDC guidelines. Up to 20 workers live aboard the Class 230, a platform barge perched above water on pilings near the shipwreck.
“It is something that is very concerning to Unified Command,” Wadlow said. “We have taken steps to ensure the safety and protection of our workers. We’re taking our guidance from the state of Georgia and also the CDC.”