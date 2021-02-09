Traffic at the intersection of Kings Way and Frederica Road on St. Simons Island could at times be restricted to one lane beginning Wednesday night as construction begins on the roundabout, Glynn County said.
The work will begin at 7 p.m. and continue until 6 a.m. Sunday through Fridays until construction is complete. The work could take several months and is being done at night to limit inconvenience to motorists during the day. At those times when travel is limited to one lane, flagmen will direct traffic through the work zone with county police present to assist drivers, Glynn County said in an advisory.
Access will be restricted in the area during construction, and motorists, cyclists and pedestrians should expect delays, the advisory said.
Anyone who can should avoid the area and use caution when travel through the intersection is necessary, the county said.
The roundabout is a SPLOST 2016 intersection improvement project.
For additional information contact Glynn County Public Works at 912-554-7746.