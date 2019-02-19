If the old adage about location being one of the most important assets for real estate is true, Jay Jenkins has nothing to worry about.
Jenkins owns the Parker-Kaufman Building in downtown Brunswick and is starting to renovate the structure he now owns. Once completed, Jenkins envisions leasing office space on the first floor and renting six apartments, 900 to 1,000 square-feet in size, on the second floor.
The first task was to repair leaks near the back of the newer building, which was constructed around 1910. The main bank building, which is also part of the complex, was built in 1905, Jenkins said.
After the roof was repaired, the next job was to remove the drop ceilings, carpeting covering the original tile floor, office furniture and old files and other documents left behind by the former occupants.
“There was a surprising amount of valuable clothing, including Brooks Brothers suits,” Jenkins said.
He said he posted a sign and gave away the clothing.
“There was a flood of folks who came in,” he said.
Much of the work has been completed by himself, but Jenkins said he has hired local labor to help with some of the cleanup and repairs completed so far. He plans to continue the renovations he is capable of performing, such as cleaning the carpet mastic off the tile floors and other cosmetic renovations.
He also plans to hire contractors for the more difficult work such as plumbing and electrical. Work, in earnest, is planned to start the first week of March, he said. The prospect of seeing the building of historic significance renovated and occupied once again is what Jenkins said motivates him.
“When I saw the upside of the building, I was pretty excited,” he said. “It has an elegant feel.”
Jenkins said he plans to let tenants drive the size of the office space he plans to lease, but he is most excited about adding more apartment space in one of the prime locations downtown.
It may take another 18 months, or so, before Jenkins said he expects the work to be completed because he is doing much of it himself.
“I’m going to take it at my own pace,” he said.
He expressed confidence he will not have a problem finding occupants once renovations to the building are complete.
“I’m very delighted to be part of the Brunswick scene,” he said. “The secret to the downtown’s health is to bring more people downtown.”