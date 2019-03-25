Motorists will soon have to choose an alternative route if they normally drive on L Street to drive from Brunswick to St. Simons Island or back.
The heavily traveled road is a major east-west corridor through Brunswick that runs between U.S. 341 and the F.J. Torras Causeway. It will be completely closed to all thru traffic beginning on April 1 for $2.6 million reconstruction project.
The first phase for the project will force the closure of L Street from Martin Luther King Boulevard to Goodyear Avenue.
City engineer Garrow Alberson told city officials at a meeting last month that the work will be a “headache” for motorists who normally travel on the road, but the work needs to be done.
The road work will include enlarging the size and number of storm drain inlets to increase its capacity and keep the flood-prone road clear during storms.
Parts of the road have had more than a foot of water accumulate after a heavy rain, creating hazardous driving conditions, damage to the pavement and a major inconvenience to residents who live in the area.
The road is lower than the adjacent ground, which also contributes to the flooding problems because it prevents surface drainage. Roadway settlement has also been a problem near Edo Miller Field.
The work will have minimal impact on children walking to school and property owners living in the affected area will still be able to drive to their homes and park in their driveways.
When work is being done, residents may have their driveways blocked, but the goal is to complete the work as quickly as possible. Residents should only have their driveways blocked for a day while work is conducted in front of their homes.
Alberson said the work would be done in three phases, with the first one lasting about six months and the next two phases lasting about three months each. The completed portions of the road will reopen after the work is finished, but Alberson said motorists will have to find an alternative route until after all three phases are completed.
The city public works department will host a public meeting to explain the L Street project at 6 p.m. on April 27 at Roosevelt Harris Senior Center, 2007 I Street. Call the public works department at 267-5540 for more information.