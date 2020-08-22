Activity at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay is ramping up in preparation for the arrival of the replacement fleet of ballistic missile submarines.
The USS Alaska is in dry dock undergoing a major, year-long renovation that is only scheduled once a decade. And at the same time, the dry dock is undergoing a $592 million expansion and renovation to accommodate the arrival of the first Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine in eight years.
The first phase of work includes construction of temporary facilities that will be displaced during the overhaul of the dock, as well as repairs to the steel caisson and procurement of materials. The first phase is scheduled for completion by July 2021.
The second phase includes concrete repairs, overhaul of the bridge cranes, upgrades to electronics and electrical systems, new piping, re-coating the entire superstructure and replacement of roof and wall panels. Work is scheduled for completion by October 2022.
The final phase of work includes work to the utility tunnel and replacement of the utility service building equipment and improved electronics. Work is planned for completion in April 2023.
Scott Bassett, public affairs officer at Kings Bay, praised the coordination and planning to prepare for the new submarines while maintaining the submarines ported at the base.
“Trident Refit Facility and Submarine Group 10 have done an amazing job,” he said. “It was a fantastic amount of coordination.”
Work is also planned to expand Trident Training Facility to accommodate two different classes of submarines that will be ported on base until the last Ohio-class sub is phased out of commission around 2040.
Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who visited Kings Bay on July 30, toured some of the base facilities and had lunch with crew members from the Alaska, Bassett said.
The ongoing renovations to the Alaska were never planned when the boat was built 34 years ago. But when the Department of Defense decided to extend the life of the boats from 30 years to 42 years of service, the work had to be done.
About a quarter of the sailors from the two crews that alternate sea duty are living aboard the Alaska, with three sailors limited to each berthing room for social distancing.
The USS Wyoming is the last submarine ported at Kings Bay to undergo a refueling of nuclear fuel. The work is being done at shipyards in Norfolk, Va.
The last of 10 Ohio-class submarines on the West Coast, USS Louisiana — originally ported at Kings Bay — is undergoing a similar refueling at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard.