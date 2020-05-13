It’ll be slow going for motorists traveling through Camden County on Interstate 95 the next several days.
Single-lane closures are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from mileposts five to seven through Friday for median guardrail installation. And single-lane closures are scheduled from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for bridge rehabilitation projects on the overpasses at exits 3 and 14.
Jill Nagel, a region spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Transportation, said the guardrail work is part of the ongoing Colerain Road widening project. A new overpass has been constructed as part of a $90 million project to create a four-lane hurricane evacuation route between St. Marys and Folkston. The highway will also serve as a new economic corridor in Camden County.
The first phase from St. Marys Road to west of the interstate is scheduled for completion by the end of the year, Nagel said.
Just as the single lane barriers are removed for the guardrail work, they will go up at the overpasses at exits 3 and 14 for the nighttime hours.
The bridge rehabilitation work includes painting and expansion joint replacement work to extend the life of the overpasses, Nagel said.
The old rubber material between the concrete slabs will be removed and replaced with a new long, thick strand of heavy rubber designed to expand and contract with the weather.
Nagel said the work on the guardrails and overpasses won’t be done on both sides at the same time.