The mission to cut up and haul off the shipwrecked Golden Ray may have been put on hold, but the swift resolve of the St. Simons Sound’s powerful tidal currents never ceases.
With the actual cutting process delayed until at least early October, crews dropped shipping containers this week into the waters around the 656-foot-long ship’s sunken port side hull to add stability, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for the project’s Unified Command. Weighted down with porous riprap rock, the containers are being placed strategically around the ship’s hull to contain persistent scouring and erosion created by the tidal movements.
The Golden Isles experiences some of the swiftest currents on the U.S. East Coast with tide differentials of up to 9 feet between low and high tides.
Just as the tides never relent, crews must remain vigilant in their efforts to respond to the constant effects of tidal flow on the sound’s sandy bed. The half-submerged capsized ship remains stable, mainly because of ongoing efforts to fight the constant effects of scouring and erosion, Himes said.
Crews dropped several weighted shipping containers over the weekend, using subcontractor Weeks Marine’s crane barge to precisely guide the placements.
“With its strong currents and tides, the sound is a formidable environment,” Himes said. “That’s why we’re dedicated to maintaining these systems that we have in place. It takes efforts every day and every week to maintain them.”
The most recent shipping containers are in addition to some 23 shipping containers that were dropped around the sunken hull’s stern and bow in March. And the containers are in addition to some 6,000 tons of aggregate rock that was dropped around the ship in October.
“The actual number of shipping containers down there fluctuates because they replace them periodically,” Himes said.
The Golden Ray has sat half-submerged in the sound since it overturned Sept. 8, 2019 while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.
While the two-month delay in cutting up and removing the Golden Ray may be a letdown to the shipwreck’s neighbors, the folks tasked with the job have by no means let up on their day-to-day preparations, Himes said.
Continued maintenance of the 5,000-foot environmental protection barrier that surrounds the ship also keeps crews busy, he said. Crews also remain on site to monitor for possible oil and other pollutants leaking from the ship.
They continue to hone their readiness in the event of an actual pollution leak from the ship with drills, he said. Organizers additionally continue to fine-tune their plans for the actual removal of the Golden Ray, he said.
Residents were eagerly anticipating the beginning of the showdown between the massive VB 10,000 barge crane and the 25,000-ton shipwreck, which had been forecast earlier this summer to begin in August.
A nearly five-month project saw the environmental protection barrier completed in June with sturdy mesh netting underwater to catch large debris and floating booms on the surface to stop oil releases.
The 255-foot-tall VB 10,000 barge crane arrived at the Port of Fernandina in early July. The Texas-based behemoth has been specially outfitted for the task at hand. It will straddle the shipwreck, using powerful winches attached to 400-foot-long anchor chains cut up through the hull. It will hoist each of the eight pieces onto an awaiting barge to be hauled away.
Unified Command noted in late July that the climactic cutting-and-lifting phase was being put on “pause” for two months. It said it wanted to wait until peak hurricane hurricane season passed, which is the end of September.
Additionally, planners want to ensure that the hundreds of folks involved in the task are free of COVID-19. An internal COVID-19 outbreak earlier this summer infected 10 members of the mission and required the quarantining of 50 others, Unified Command said.
Since then, Unified Command has concentrated on keeping crew members isolated from potential contacts with COVID-19 in the community, Himes said. It also is thoroughly screening incoming personnel, requiring all to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.
When the cutting does begin, possibly as soon as early October, Unified Command hopes to avoid work interruptions or loss of workers due to COVID-19, Himes said.
“The idea is to maintain a very high level of COVID-19 mitigation practices and protocols,” Himes said. “We’re still using this timeframe to be clear of the brunt of hurricane season, but it also enhances COVID-19 mitigation. Because when we get into cutting — and the ship gets more vulnerable as you cut sections away — it’s very important that our responders are able to work continuously from the first cut to the last.”