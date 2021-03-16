Anyone driving over the Sidney Lanier Bridge during the past year has been distracted by the workers dangerously dangling from the cables hundreds of feet in the air.
While many people question the sanity of the workers performing the work, there is another question on the minds of many: When will the work finally be completed?
Jill Nagel, a Georgia Department of Transportation communications officer, said the work currently being done is the final touches to the $6.5 million project that began in early 2020.
The workers, all engineers, inspect the cables and the pipes surrounding them. Then they use robots to wrap thick plastic tape around the pipes surrounding the cables to protect them from the elements. Only eight of these robots exist in the world, and two of them are being used on the project.
The tape wrapped by the robots also provides ultraviolet protection so the pipes don’t crack or peel.
The work, which closes one lane of the bridge, is a safety concern for the DOT workers performing the maintenance. Some motorists speed past the orange cones blocking the right-hand lane. Others have been seen taking video on their cellphones while driving past the work crews.
The renovations are the first since the bridge was completed in 2003.