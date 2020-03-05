That giant erector set of a contraption that has sprung up beside the shipwrecked Golden Ray on the St. Simons Sound is actually a combination storage deck and hotel, according to Unified Command.
It is formally known as the Brazos Class 230 lift boat. Presently, it is perched well above the sound’s high-water line on three massive support poles. But, yeah, the Class 230 is a boat.
For now the platform serves as a staging ground for work that is slowly gaining momentum as a 31-acre environmental protection barrier around the 656-foot Golden Ray comes together. The mesh netting barrier with boom material lining its surface is intended to catch debris and pollution when work begins to cut the shipwreck into eight pieces, which will be hauled away via barge.
The Brazos Class 230 is 145 feet long and 100 feet across, said Coast Guardswoman Monika Spies, spokeswoman for Unified Command. It sits prominently above the water on the north side of the shipwreck, clearly visible from the St. Simons Pier and the Neptune Park waterfront.
It offers storage space for drilling bits and other equipment that is being used in construction of the barrier, she said. The Brazos Class 230 has two powerful cranes to help load and unload such equipment. There also are quarters to accommodate 20 folks. Between those who crew the platform and the barrier’s construction workers, there is presently no vacancy on the Brazos, Spies said.
“It is essentially an elevated platform to put drilling and rig equipment on,” Spies said. “And it holds the crew used on that platform in addition to the construction company crew.”
The Brazos Class 230 is among a growing assortment of floating equipment that has surrounded the shipwreck.
The Golden Ray has sat overturned on its port side in the sound for nearly six months, capsizing while heading out to sea on the night of Sept. 8 with 4,200 vehicles in its cargo hold.
Also visible on the water Wednesday were Weeks Marine’s two pile driving barge cranes, five tug boats and half a dozen smaller vessels.
The deck of a barge anchored west of the shipwreck is stacked with the 140-foot steel piles that will support the environmental protection barrier. The piles are being placed in pairs, driven roughly half their length into the sound’s sandy bottom. The barrier will require 80 such piles, according to Unified Command.
As of Wednesday, workers had driven 16 piles since the first one was driven Feb. 22. That leaves 64 more to go.
Only one of Weeks Marine’s crane barges has been in operation thus far, Spies said. However, the second one is expected to join the effort within two days.
Work to drive the piles is taking place during daylight hours only. Folks near the sound should expect loud construction noise during the process, Unified Command said. Weather permitting, the crews are on pace to install between two and four piles a day.
“It really depends on how fast they can put those pilings in the ground,” Spies said. “We are proceeding as quickly as we safely can. Another work barge is going to come on line within the next 48 hours.”
Weeks Marine is subcontracted to installed the environmental protection barrier, which will include two layers of netting. Once the barrier is completed, T&T Salvage will employ a giant chainsaw to cut the shipwreck into 2,700- to 4,100-ton pieces. The chainsaw will be attached to the 242-foot tall, dual-hulled arching VB 10,000 crane barge.
The VB 10,000 also will do the heavy lifting of the severed pieces and load each onto a barge for transport to a Louisiana recycling facility.
Unified Command consists of the U.S. Coast Guard, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Gallagher Marine Systems.