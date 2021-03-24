Work on the Sidney Lanier Bridge was originally scheduled for completion almost a year ago, in April 2020.
Nearly 12 months later, Georgia Department of Transportation officials still can’t say when the work will finally be completed.
The reason for the delay is Dywidag-Systems International, the contractor hired to inspect and wrap the protective covering around the metal cables that support the bridge, has not done work that meets DOT standards, said Jill Nagel, a GDOT regional spokeswoman.
“It was not wrapped properly,” Nagel said of the protective tape surrounding the cables suspending the bridge. “We’re making sure they are doing what we paid them for.”
Officials of Dywidag-Systems International, based in Berlin, Germany, could not be reached for comment.
Renovations on the bridge began in January 2020 for the first major required maintenance since the bridge was completed in 2003. Engineers were hired to physically inspect each of the suspension cables and pipes surrounding the cables to ensure there are no issues that could affect the structural integrity.
After ensuring the cables are in good condition, engineers use robots to wrap the pipes with two layers of a heavy tape that provide protection from ultraviolet light and the elements. The problem is the work at the upper heights of the suspension cables was not approved after inspection. That means motorists will continue to see lane closures until the work is completed.
Nagel said the company is losing $1,700 a day in what she described as “liquidated damages” for the work that didn’t meet standards.
One of the challenges for engineers is wind, rain and the threat of lightning, which forces the suspension of work for safety reasons.
“Once they get the work done, there will be another inspection,” Nagel said.