Zechariah Humphreys aspires to someday work as a professional chef in his own restaurant. And the high school junior is wasting little time getting experience in the culinary industry.
Humphreys, already completing four courses in the culinary arts track at Golden Isles College and Career Academy, is interning this semester at King & Prince Seafood with the Research & Development team. He is one of three Brunswick High School students accepted by King & Prince Seafood through Glynn County Schools’ work-based learning program.
In Glynn County, 141 students are participating in work-based learning this year. The program allows students to spend half the school day working for an employer. The other half of the day is spent at their base high school.
Work-based learning provides students with class credit as well as job experience and gives employers an opportunity to play an active role in preparing the future workforce.
King & Prince Seafood has offered work-based learning opportunities to students for several years. Named “Partner of the Year” among all Career Academy partners across the state, the company is a leader in promoting workforce development.
The other two students interning at King & Prince Seafood are Alex Cook and Alonso Sanchez. Both are attached to the maintenance team at the Brunswick plant.
As maintenance mechanic interns, Cook and Sanchez are learning plant safety, basic machine elements, production equipment setup and operations, storeroom procedures and lean manufacturing.
They attend classes in the morning and work in the afternoons.
“We’ve been able to work closely with the people in the shop,” Sanchez said. “We’ve been shadowing the people doing the jobs.”
Their goal is to acquire hands-on experience that will prepare them for careers.
“For me, it’s kind of refreshing,” Sanchez said. “I’ve got social studies, math and literature (in the morning), and I feel like if I had to do something else right after that it’d be too much. It’s nice to get to come out here and do something.”
All three interns work about 20 hours a week Monday through Friday.
Humphreys, who spends mornings at the food processing plant, said his culinary internship has been different every day. He’s helped bread products, worked with the corporate chef on recipes and practiced customer service skills.
Humphreys said his teachers encouraged him to take advantage of the opportunity, emphasizing the experience may advance his dream of becoming a leader in the culinary industry after college.
“It’s great to be next to some chefs who’ve already been through school,” Humphreys said. “… And it will also help me because I’ve never had a job. This will be a good first job to have.”
Glynn County Schools has two work-based learning coordinators — Susan Faulk and Robyn Rhodes. Employers interested in supporting the work-based learning program are encouraged to call 267-4100, ext. 4315 or ext. 4111.