Woodside honored on Senate floor

Woody Woodside delayed his retirement as president of the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce for one last trip to the nation’s capital to discuss Glynn County’s priorities with federal officials.
Woodside has served as chamber president for the past 34 years, and this was his last visit to Washington D.C. in his official capacity with the chamber. Those facts did not go unnoticed.
U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., honored the long-time chamber president in a speech on the Senate floor Thursday, with Woodside in the audience.
“Woody is the epitome of what makes America great,” Perdue said. “He’s an institution in South Georgia.”
In his speech on the Senate floor, Perdue chronicled Woodside’s military background after he graduated from The Citadel. He served 23 years in the Army and the Georgia Army National Guard. Woodside later served 13 years as a congressional staff member for U.S. Reps. Bo Ginn and Lindsay Thomas, both of whom represented the 1st Congressional District.
Since Woodside was named chamber president more than three decades ago,w he has overseen many major economic development projects, including a pivotal role in securing funding to deepen the Brunswick harbor, turning the port into the nation’s No. 1 port for new auto imports and the No. 2 port for roll-on, roll-off cargo.
“It’s an amazing development in just a decade,” Perdue said in his speech. “This port is a major economic driver in Coastal Georgia and supports 11,000 jobs inthe Brunswick area.”
Woodside has worked to develop a strong and diverse base of employers in the area. Perdue named the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, Southeast Georgia Health System, the College of Coastal Georgia and a strong tourism industry in Glynn County.
“Much of Brunswick’s success — and indeed the success of our entire state — can be attributed to Woody Woodside,” Perdue said. “Woody is honest, persistent and reliable. He knows how to get things done.”
Perdue also told fellow senators about Woodside’s emphasis on workforce development throughout his career. He helped open the Golden Isles College and Career Academy, which at the time was among the first in the state. Last year, it was named the best career academy in the state, Perdue said.
“Clearly, our citizens, our community and our entire state are better off because of Woody Woodside’s leadership, dedication and perseverance,” Perdue said.
U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga. and U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, also paid tribute to Woodside in speeches.
“I especially want to thank Woody Woodside for his nearly 34 years of service and leadership as president of the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber, and I wish him the best in his retirement later this year,” Isakson said.