WOODBINE — Call it signs of the times.
Residents in Woodbine have been making homemade signs to put in their windows, front lawns and driveways thanking people who are playing important roles during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Sheila Sapp, a retired school principal, came up with the idea to display signs of support after she received a message from a teacher who was upset over a post on social media criticizing teachers for planning a parade down neighborhood streets to boost the morale of students.
“The message said teachers were wasting their time forming a parade for the kids,” she said.
Sapp said she contacted Woodbine City Manager Samantha Young to see if she could help spread the word encouraging residents to make signs thanking those who are playing important roles in response to the health crisis.
Young said she thought it was a great idea and distributed flyers throughout the city to encourage residents to show their support.
“My reaction was one of pride and much gratitude,” Young said. “Our city is often forgotten because we are so small, so it made my heart happy that we had the opportunity to show just how tight knit, caring and compassionate our entire community is.”
Sapp said she is encouraging other cities to follow suit.
“I was hoping it would become a countrywide initiative,” she said.
Young said she has been impressed and touched by the amount of time and work that has gone into some of the signs.
“Some of our youngest residents have participated and I’ve been extremely happy to see their amazing work,” she said. “Anytime you can show the ability to think of others in the midst of something as serious as this pandemic it is truly a heartfelt and humbling experience.”
Sapp said she is concerned about the well being of those working on the front lines to treat patients and protect the public.
“I’m trying to do all I can to keep myself positive,” she said. “I pray every day. I know this is really hard.”