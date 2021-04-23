For the second year in a row, the Woodbine Crawfish Festival has been canceled because of health concerns.
The decision to cancel the 36th annual event was made by Woodbine City Council members based on recommendations by local health officials.
Festival organizers said the health of the guests, vendors and performers was the top priority, and that led to the decision to cancel the festival scheduled for today and Saturday.
The festival typically attracts crowds of 20,000 over the two days it’s held, in part because of the unique backdrop for the festival. Booths are scattered under a canopy of shade trees along the paved trail that connects to the Woodbine Riverwalk.
The boardwalk takes visitors down a scenic walk along the Satilla River to the city’s waterfront park, where most of the food booths and live entertainment are located.
Organizers are looking ahead to 2022, with plans to bring back the festival better than ever.