There’s no problem quite like a feral hog problem — they’re here, they’re there, the wild pigs are everywhere in Georgia. But hunting isn’t enough to control the population to the degree that’s needed. Feral hogs cause around $1.5 billion in damage yearly to agriculture and the environment at large, and there are plans to try to do something about that.
“We have hogs statewide, and there’s no season — you can shoot them anytime,” said Rusty Garrison, director of the state Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division, at a meeting of the DNR board Friday on St. Simons Island. “Arkansas, a couple years ago, they had hogs in northern Arkansas, one isolated population, so they decided they were going to open hunting season for them, and they realized it was a bad move, because … people were transporting hogs, and now they have hogs in southern Arkansas that they never had before.”
That’s one way feral hogs spread across Georgia, as well. Over the last several years, scientists have been working on a poison geared to controlling feral hogs populations.
“There is a new potential drug that’s being looked at — it’s actually a preservative that goes in hot dogs,” Garrison said. “It does affect hogs, but also bears and raccoons are affected by that poison. It’s being tested right now — EPA has it, they’re testing it.”
He said the chemical — sodium nitrate — is showing promise in testing so far, but there needs to be a way to effectively use it in the wild without presenting a problem to bears or raccoons. Depending on the hog in question, about 120-210 mg of sodium nitrate can take it down within three hours.
Also at Friday’s board meeting, Coastal Resources Division Marine Fisheries Chief Carolyn Belcher presented board members with an update on the carcass program, in which fishers can drop off fish carcasses at specific stations, which helps DNR staff collect and interpret data to better-manage the fisheries.
“We need ages to understand a lot about the population dynamics of fish, so with a carcass, we can still extract ear bones, which is the method we use to age them,” Belcher said. “We can get length off the carcass, because the fishermen are pretty conservative as far as what’s left on a rack, so we can measure from the snout to the tail….”
She said 10-15 years ago, there was a downturn in participation in the voluntary program, but that’s picked up and been consistently higher in recent years. The Marine Sportfish Carcass Recovery Project’s been in effect for around 22 years now.
“The freezers are spread all up and down the coast, they’re at key points, there’s a filleting station right there, they fillet-out, put their carcasses in a bag,” Belcher said. “It’s then picked up by our folks.”
There’s usually a consistency as to the fish species numbers left in the freezers, but that can change.
“This year, red snapper actually came up as the No. 4 species,” Belcher said. “It’s generally not a species that we would see in a carcass program. We don’t look for it, but the federal fishery right now is looking for additional data, and this was one of our strongest years for carcass participation.”
She noted that Georgia, basically, has two extremely strong commercial fisheries in shrimp and crabs, taking in context changes within those industries over the last 20 years.
“The good news is that our price-per-pound in later years has started to come back up,” Belcher said about state shrimp. “We’ve done some marketing with that fishery, the Wild Georgia Shrimp logo you see out and around.”
She said that with continued promotion, it’s hoped that prices will continue to improve for Georgia shrimp.
“With the Georgia crab landings, it’s been an interesting ride to watch this fishery in particular, because it’s not so much participants — we put a limited access fishery in the late ‘90s, but we’ve lost the working waterfronts,” Belcher said.
She pointed to numbers that show crab landings dropping from 9 million pounds in the late 1990s to around 3.5 million now, though because of those economic changes, it’s more of a fish-to-order situation currently.