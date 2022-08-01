Corrina Simpson stood before a crowd at Mary Ross Waterfront Park on Saturday and shared some of the most personal details of a dark chapter in her life.
Simpson was raped at the age of 12. Before her sophomore year of high school, she had a miscarriage after having protected sex with her boyfriend. These experiences were made more difficult due to a lack of family support and the limited autonomy she had at that age.
“This is the first time I’ve spoken about my experiences in public and the first time my family will be hearing. So please, be patient if I get a tad emotional,” Simpson asked the nearly 100 people gathered for the Won’t Back Down reproductive rights rally, hosted by Women’s Voices of Glynn County and other community organizers.
The event was part of the local response to the overturn of Roe v. Wade in June by the United States Supreme Court. The court voted 5-4 to rule that the precedent set by that case is not supported by the Constitution, and the decision gives states greater legislative control on abortion access.
The decision has been applauded by some and sharply criticized by others. It’s sparked a number of rallies like the one held Saturday in Brunswick, and the implications of the decision have led many women to speak out about their own experiences, including Simpson.
“In 2010, I was raped,” said Simpson, who is 24. “At only 12 years old I became one in five who will experience sexual assault.”
Her sexual assault created a deep fear of unintended pregnancy at an age that most children aren’t aware of such a possibility. She wasn’t aware she was pregnant in high school until she miscarried.
“We were careful, always protected,” she said. “I was on birth control. I did everything to never feel that fear of pregnancy again. Still not old enough to drive, I had a friend take me to a Planned Parenthood where they told me how far along I’d been. They made sure I was OK before letting me leave those doors.”
Simpson was one of numerous speakers at the rally. Others included a representative from the NAACP’s Brunswick chapter, a retired pediatrician, an attorney and other activists.
Julie Wade, a board member for Planned Parenthood Southeast, which covers Georgia, Mississippi and Alabama, said the national landscape of abortion access has changed swiftly since the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
“In the month since the Dobbs decision to overrule Roe v. Wade, 43 clinics in the United States have closed — 43 clinics that used to provide standard health care including abortion have closed,” she said. “In 2020, those 43 clinics provided over 80,000 abortions. So that is how many women are denied standard basic health care throughout the country these days.”
In Georgia, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit ruled July 20 that a state law banning abortion when a “fetal heartbeat” can be detected — which can be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy — could go into effect. The law, passed by the state legislature in 2019, has been stalled due to legal challenges that it went against the precedent previously set by Roe.
The law makes exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape and incest but carries a stipulation that the person must have reported the crime to law enforcement.
Wade said this only adds to the trauma a rape or incest victim will face.
“Imagine if you’re a 15-year-old and you become impregnated from a family member or somebody who has authority over you and you’re now forced to go report that crime,” she said. “We know those crimes are grossly underreported, and we know particularly in communities of color those crimes are underreported.
“And so now, we are putting another burden on a woman to go report this crime and then bring the proof of that to the healthcare provider to receive access.”
Rally organizer Sarah Engen, a member of Women’s Voices of Glynn, said she hoped the event would put a focus on the science rather than the politics of abortion. She also hoped it would encourage community members to set aside labels like “pro-choice” and “pro-life” and instead talk about the facts and the implications of putting limitations on women’s health care.
“I realized that the whole pro-choice and pro-life is really just a political tool to create division,” she said. “Really it wasn’t about a moral decision or even a religious decision. It was about health care, and it was a decision between a woman and her physician.”
Wade Herring, the Democrat who hopes to unseat U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, in November, was scheduled to speak at the event but could not attend due to a family emergency.
Julie Jordan, chair of the Glynn County Democratic Party, shared words in his stead.
“One thing Wade asked me to say is that he will definitely work and fight and not rest until Roe v. Wade is codified into law,” she said.
Carter, who has praised the overturn of Roe v. Wade, said in an email to The News that the pro-life movement is bigger than abortion.
“Now that the Roe v. Wade has correctly been overturned, we must redouble our efforts to improve maternal mortality rates, boost foster care resources and support women through pregnancy,” he said. “Georgia has dozens of pregnancy care centers that provide free prenatal care and serve as a model for the future of the pro-life movement.”
He said he is listening to all who live in the district he represents.
“I welcomed pro-choice protestors into my office this week because I was elected to represent the entire First District, not just those who agree with me,” Carter said.
Dr. Frances Owen, a retired pediatrician, said at the rally that the overturn of Roe v. Wade is a mistake.
“The Supreme Court is sadly out of step with this real world,” she said. “Women — and men — will not go back. We will hold each other up for as long as it takes. Georgia is poised, by the way, to ban abortion after six weeks of pregnancy when many women don’t yet know they are pregnant. This cannot stand.”
Susan Thornton, a lawyer and law instructor, said the justices’ legal reasoning given for why they voted to overturn Roe is not sound. The court ruled that the previous decision, which said abortion should be protected through the constitutional right to privacy, was egregious, Thornton said.
“They said it was egregious because it didn’t follow the tradition or the history or the text of the constitution,” she said. “Of course it didn’t follow the constitution. Fifty-five men in 1787 drafted the constitution. They did not even consider women as part of ‘we the people.’”
Simpson said a pregnancy would have ruined her life and that she had been far from ready to be a mother. Safe, affordable and accessible abortion are part of women’s right to health care, she said.
“This is not the time to be quiet,” Simpson said. “We should be mad. We should be angry and waiting for our opportunity to make our voices heard. So do not take this lightly. Do not give up. Fight.”