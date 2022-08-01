Corrina Simpson stood before a crowd at Mary Ross Waterfront Park on Saturday and shared some of the most personal details of a dark chapter in her life.

Simpson was raped at the age of 12. Before her sophomore year of high school, she had a miscarriage after having protected sex with her boyfriend. These experiences were made more difficult due to a lack of family support and the limited autonomy she had at that age.

