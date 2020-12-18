Women's Voices continues gift giving tradition at Head Start

Dana Roberts-Beckham hated to see any child go without a Christmas present. So several years ago, when her son was a student in the Head Start preschool program, she proposed a gift giving initiative that was supported by her fellow members of Women’s Voices of Glynn County.
The original effort covered just a couple of Head Start classrooms. Every year since, though, the gift distribution has grown to include more students and even staff members at the preschool. This year, “bedtime bags” that included pajamas and books were purchased for every student at Head Start, and gift cards were bought for all staff members.
A group of Women’s Voices members dropped off more than 200 gifts as well as the gift cards at Head Start on Thursday. They could not bring the gifts inside to the students this year, because of COVID-19 safety precautions, but their excitement for the project seemed in no way diminished.
Head Start staff and Roberts-Beckham put together a list that included the name and clothing size of every student. Beth Fennell, one of the project’s coordinators, said that within days of posting the list of names online, all slots were filled up.
“This year, it filled up so fast that people were emailing me saying, ‘I wanted to contribute but the slots are all filled,’” Fennell said.
The group opted to then start collecting monetary donations too and raised $1,000, with which they purchased gift cards.
Women’s Voices put out the word about this opportunity to buy gifts simply by contacting friends and other local groups. The Strummers were a big contributor, Fennell said, as well as many others who were excited for this opportunity to give.
“I think that’s a reflection too of people just looking for ways to help in ways that are personal because if you can go buy a pair of pajamas and you know the kids’ name … you really feel like you’re making a connection with the kid,” she said.
Roberts-Beckham said she’s thrilled to see that all students and staff at the school are now able to receive a gift through this effort.
“You put out a call to action, and people just come,” she said.