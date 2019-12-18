Head Start preschool in Brunswick rivaled Disney World on Tuesday morning for happiest place on Earth.
At least, that’s how it felt while 300 children were receiving gifts that morning, carried in by the armful by members of Women’s Voices of Glynn County. The local group organized the donation for every student at Head Start and Early Head Start, programs that serve low-income families in Glynn County.
Each gift bag, called “bedtime bags,” contained a book, a set of pajamas and a candy cane with a message tied on.
Women’s Voices worked with Head Start’s teachers to individualize the gifts and ensure each students’ pair of pajamas were the right size.
Some local families will not be able to afford Christmas gifts this year, and donations like this make a huge difference, said Zerik Samples, chief development officer for Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority, which operates the Head Start programs.
“We understand that sometimes parents go through hardships, and they’re not able to make sure their child has some type of Christmas gift under the tree,” Samples said. “And you guys, the Women’s Voices of Glynn, have done a great job of making sure every one of our Head Start children in Glynn County will have something to go home with.”
Women’s Voices of Glynn County, a group founded in 2017, has the past two years donated gifts to three classrooms at Head Start. This year, the nonprofit made sure to have a gift for every student in both Head Start and Early Head Start.
Numerous local groups pitched in to make this donation possible, said Beth Fennell, a member of Women’s Voices. Those groups include the Strummers, a St. Simon’s ladies tennis group, the Golfers Wives and the Sandpipers.
The annual Christmas donation began in 2017 when Women’s Voices member Dana Roberts-Beckham suggested giving to Head Start, where her son attended preschool. The donation has grown since then, and Beckham said that was her original hope.
“I always wanted every child to take home a gift,” she said.
Head Start teachers and staff work year-round to encourage students and parents to spend time at home reading together. These gifts will promote that activity as well, Samples said.
“We want to make sure they continue to read,” he said.
The Genoa Martin Friends of Selden Park will host a community event at the park Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., when more donated gifts, some of which are provided by Women’s Voices, will be given away.