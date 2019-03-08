Women represent 51 percent of America’s population. Yet the percentage of women in charge of companies remains in the single digits.
Women only occupy about a fourth of seats in government, despite a wave of women running for office in recent years.
Challenges persist for women to reach the top leadership levels in this country. A panel discussion tomorrow will bring attention to these challenges and offer an opportunity for local women leaders to share their stories and their advice.
“This month’s luncheon is to honor executive leaders in our community for their career accomplishments, providing a forum for these fabulous women to share their stories and to offer advice to women on how to overcome workplace discrimination, and perhaps provide an alternate perspective to men as co-workers, employees and leaders of women,” said LaTanya Abbott-Austin, president of the Robert S. Abbott Race Unity Institute, host of the event.
The panel discussion, titled “On Workplace Discrimination and the Glass Ceiling,” will be held in honor of Women’s History Month, recognized in March.
The event will take place at the Robert S. Abbott Race Unity Institute’s monthly luncheon at noon on Saturday at the Jerk Shack, 5719 Altama Avenue. Attendance is free to the public.
The panel includes Jennifer Hansen, assistant general counsel for the Federal Bureau of Prisons; Sung Hui Lewis, assistant superintendent of teaching & learning for Glynn County Schools; Terri Evans, executive director of Coastal Coalition for Children; and Tres Hamilton, CEO of Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority.
Audrey Gibbons, who helped plan the event, said she selected panelists who are well-respected in this community and who deliver results.
Their discussion will focus on breaking the “glass ceiling,” or the highest echelons of corporate America.
Leadership skills begin to develop at a young age, Lewis said, and she hopes to offer encouragement for women of all ages to pursue their passions fearlessly.
“This is an opportunity to speak to young women,” she said. “Believe in yourself. Find what you’re passionate about. Grab it and run.”
Glynn County Schools promotes events that help develop leaders, Lewis said, like the annual Expanding Your Horizons event hosted at the College of Coastal Georgia for girls in middle school to learn about math and science.
“We make sure they have women leaders that show them what they can do and that the sky’s the limit,” Lewis said.
Women often face gender-specific challenges, though. A “mom discrimination” exists, Evans said, in which mothers often must make sacrifices that hinder their professional success.
“Women with children in their homes, whether she’s a single parent or not, end up being the one who has to run out of the office if there’s an emergency with their children,” she said. “Or, moreover, they can’t do the after-work socializing, where the guys get together for happy hour … which is one of those things that ultimately has subtle impact on promotions.”
Evans said she agreed to join the panel because all forms of discrimination, including gender discrimination, need to be brought to light.
“I certainly believe that change begins with awareness, and conversations like this generate interest among people,” she said. “… I also really believe in the importance, now more than ever, for women to serve on both nonprofit and for-profit boards of directors.”
Big decisions are made in those board rooms, she said, and women leaders need to be in the room.
“I think the most important takeaway will be to try to stay motivated toward change,” Evans said. “These issues are trending in the right direction, so there’s reason to be motivated and stay motivated, even if you face discrimination in your own life.”