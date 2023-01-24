A woman was treated for a gunshot wound at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, where police officers met with her after being notified by hospital police at about 5 p.m. Friday, according to the Brunswick Police Department.
After her boyfriend and his brother had been arguing with about six people at Glynnvilla Apartments, the three of them left in her car when bullets starting flying.
It was unclear what the argument was about.
After realizing she had been struck in the thigh by a bullet, her boyfriend drove her to the hospital for treatment, she told police.
“She said that it was mostly younger people with one old guy,” police stated in the report.
The woman told officers she believed the argument could have been gang related and that the people with whom her boyfriend was arguing were likely the shooters.
Brunswick Police Capt. Angela Smith said the investigation is ongoing and asked that anyone with information contact Det. Terreance Tanner at 912-279-2605.