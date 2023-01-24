A woman was treated for a gunshot wound at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, where police officers met with her after being notified by hospital police at about 5 p.m. Friday, according to the Brunswick Police Department.

After her boyfriend and his brother had been arguing with about six people at Glynnvilla Apartments, the three of them left in her car when bullets starting flying.

More from this section

Contaminated water flowed into tidal zone

Contaminated water flowed into tidal zone

The milky, contaminated water from an industrial chemical release that killed more than 85 fish in a Glynn County canal entered tidal waters that flow into the Turtle River, a report from the state Environmental Protection Division shows.

Growth sets Frederica Academy on path to the future

Growth sets Frederica Academy on path to the future

Tucked away on its idyllic campus on St. Simons Island, Frederica Academy is growing. Improvements have been made to the athletic complex, there are newly created outdoor gathering spaces for students and special events, an expanded lower school building, and a second high school building no…