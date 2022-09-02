A Glynn County woman will spend more than three years in federal prison for her elaborate scheme to obtain highly addictive prescription opioids and peddle them to addicts, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Teresa Hickman filled more than 300 opioid prescriptions at a pharmacy in Jacksonville, Fla., using the names and DEA registration numbers of actual doctors, Estes said. The doctors were unaware that the fraudulently obtained information was being used by Hickman to obtain thousands of prescription opioid pills. She then sold the pills to illegal drug users in Glynn County.

