Kam Throckmorton concedes the divide between Democrats and Republicans is wide, but she believes there are ways for both sides to bridge the gap.
She is trying to organize a meeting to attract what she hopes is a diverse group of people to attend an organizational meeting for a local chapter of Braver Angels.
The national organization was created to unite conservative, liberal and independent Americans into a working alliance to bring respectful conversations to the nation.
Throckmorton said her motivation for organizing an informational meeting was the community reaction to the incident where a 19-year-old man, Trent Lehrkamp, was shown on social media earlier this year intoxicated and covered with paint, surrounded by a group of teens. He was hospitalized with an alcohol level considered to be toxic.
There was plenty of blame to go around before all the facts were known by investigators.
“I hated how our community responded,” she said.
The informational meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on June 15 at Christ Church Episcopal, 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island.
The meeting has been in the planning stages for several months and Throckmorton said she is hoping for a good turnout.
The goal is to show both sides that they have much more in common than they have different.
“The people I’ve talked to are pretty excited,” she said. “I think we all have much in common. I think our goals are very well aligned.”