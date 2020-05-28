A 35-year-old Glynn County woman died late Tuesday night when the speeding vehicle she was riding in crashed into a tree a Selden Park, located at 100 Genoa Drive off Newcastle Street near Brunswick, according to city police and the county coroner.

Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu identified the woman as Cecilia Maxwell. The driver and another passenger were taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital with injuries, according to Brunswick Police. At around 11:06 p.m. Tuesday, a Brunswick patrol officer “observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed into the park (and) then collide with a tree,” a police report said. “One occupant was deceased on the scene and the other two were transported to the hospital.”

The crash is being investigated by the Georgia State Patrol. The state patrol could not be reached Wednesday for further information.

