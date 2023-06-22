A woman is in the Glynn County Detention Center charged with evidence tampering in the Mykal Ellis homicide case.

Brunswick police arrested Diandra Hightower, 37, on Saturday afternoon and charged her with tampering with evidence, a felony, and making false statements to police.

