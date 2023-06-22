A woman is in the Glynn County Detention Center charged with evidence tampering in the Mykal Ellis homicide case.
Brunswick police arrested Diandra Hightower, 37, on Saturday afternoon and charged her with tampering with evidence, a felony, and making false statements to police.
Assistant Brunswick Police Chief Angela Smith confirmed the charges are related to Mykal’s case but did not elaborate on what kind of evidence was tampered with or what false statements were made.
Hightower’s address in jail records show she lives a block away from where Mykal, 16, was gunned down on June 13.
Mykal was shot multiple times just feet from his home in the 2600 block of Johnston Street that evening as he walked home. He was a rising sophomore running back on the Brunswick High School football team.
Police said Hightower is associated with the man they have identified as the suspected shooter in the case. They said anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Breon Hartley, 21, of Jacksonville should call 911 and should not approach him because they suspect him to be armed and dangerous.
Police are asking anyone with more information about the shooting to contact Det. Anthony Trollinger at 912-279-2640 or to call the Silent Witness line at 912-267- 5516.
Police also continue to investigate the Wednesday morning shooting death of Robert Slay, 35, who was found dead in the house at 1105 I Street.
Smith said investigators believe Slay and the person responsible for his death were acquainted with each other prior to the incident.
Police are asking anyone with more information on Slay’s killing to contact Det. Carla Futch at 912-279-2641 or the Silent Witness line at 912-264-5516.