Woman indicted on 46 federal firearms counts

A federal grand jury issued two indictments last week regarding firearms crimes, including one case against a woman who is charged with two crimes multiple times, adding up to 46 counts.
According to the indictment, Elaina Ann Carter, 38 — having been convicted of a felony previously — was, on different days beginning on Nov. 2, 2018, in illegal possession of:
• a Remington Arms Model 572 Fieldmaster .22-caliber rifle.
• a Winchester Model 61-22 .22-caliber rifle and a Remington Arms Model Nylon .22-caliber rifle.
• a Remington Arms Model 66 .22-caliber rifle and a Winchester Model 67 .22-caliber rifle.
• a Marlin Firearms Model 336 .30-.30-caliber rifle.
• a Marlin Firearms Model 883 .22-caliber rifle.
• a Marlin Firearms Model 60 .22-caliber rifle.
• a Ruger Model 10/22 .22-caliber rifle.
• a Heckler & Kich Model HK300 .22-caliber rifle and a Winchester Model 63 .22-caliber rifle.
• a Ruger Model M77 Mark II .223-caliber rifle.
• a Remington Model 600 .222-caliber rifle.
• a Ruger Model Mini 14 Ranch .223-caliber rifle and a Winchester Model 62A .22-caliber rifle.
• a Ruger Model 77/22 .22-caliber rifle.
• a Remington Model Seven rifle of unknown caliber and a Winchester Model 88 .243-caliber rifle.
• a Winchester Model 1890 .22-caliber rifle.
• an Island Manufacturing Model M1 1944 .30-caliber rifle.
• a Winchester Model 12 20-gauge shotgun.
• a Beretta 92F 9 mm pistol and a Remington Model 870 12-gauge shotgun.
Sometimes the same kind of gun was allegedly in Carter’s possession on multiple days. These guns were all also allegedly stolen, which led to the same number of counts for possession of stolen firearms.
Each count carries with it a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and three years’ supervised release.
Charles William Walrath, already having served more than a year in jail waiting for the disposition of his superior court methamphetamine trafficking case, also faces federal firearms charges. Walrath, 48, allegedly had on him a Marlin Model 200 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun in May 2018, which drew charges for illegal possession — he is a convicted felon — and possession of a shotgun with a barrel shorter than 18 inches.
Both alleged crimes have a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
He still has an active superior court case in which he’s charged with trafficking meth, two counts of sale of meth, and six counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.