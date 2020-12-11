A grand jury indicted a 22-year-old woman Wednesday on vehicular homicide and drunken driving charges stemming from an incident in February when police allege she ran over a teenage skateboarder after leaving a late night party.
The Glynn County Grand Jury returned true bills on Madisyn Anne Culpepper, who was 21 at the time, on four counts of first degree homicide by vehicle, two counts of driving under the influence, one count of reckless driving and one count of hit and run.
Glynn County police arrested Culpepper around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, alleging she was drunk when she ran a stop sign in her 2016 Toyota Corolla and collided with a Toyota Highlander SUV at the intersection of Baumgardner Road and U.S. 82. Neither driver was seriously hurt.
Police charged Culpepper that night with with DUI and running a stop sign. Police allege she registered .220 on a blood/alcohol test. The legal limit in Georgia is .08.
Jacob Butts, 15, was found dead at dawn the next morning on Lakes Drive near Baumgardner Road. It was along the same path police say Culpepper took when she left a party on Lakes Drive the night before.
A popular sophomore at Glynn Academy and a member of the school’s JROTC, Butts was skateboarding on Lakes Drive in his neighborhood when he was struck and killed by a vehicle, authorities said.
Police allege Culpepper swerved across the road and struck Butts, then continued on until she crashed into the SUV at the intersection of Baumgardner Road and U.S. 82. Police then additionally charged Culpepper with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident causing death or injury and failure to maintain a lane.
Following a preliminary hearing in magistrate court, Culpepper was released from the Glynn County Detention Center on Feb. 19 after posting a $50,000 bond, jail records show.
Culpepper’s case was one of four the grand jury deliberated on Wednesday in which a defendant was indicted for causing death or serious injury with a vehicle.
Also Wednesday, the grand jury indicted a teenager in the death of a 14-year-old girl who was a passenger when he allegedly crashed his 2006 Ford Mustang at the end of a rural road in western Glynn County while running from police in May 2019.
Austin Moore of Pierce County, who was 17 at the time, was indicted on two counts of first degree vehicular homicide, one count of fleeing to elude police, one count of serious injury by vehicle, one count of speeding, one count of racing on a highway and one count of reckless driving.
Police allege Moore was racing another vehicle at more than 100 mph down U.S. 82 in the predawn hours of May 12, 2019, when a Glynn County police officer attempted to stop the two vehicles. The other vehicle stopped, but authorities allege Moore sped away, turning onto Ratcliffe Road.
The police officer stopped at the front of Ratcliffe Road, awaiting backup. Moore allegedly sped down the road, crashing where Ratcliffe Road ended at a private dirt road.
Kylie Burgess died at the scene, troopers said.
The crash also injured a 17-year-old male passenger, “seriously disfiguring his body,” the indictment states.
The grand jury also indicted Michael Francisco Harris for allegedly driving away after striking a 19-year-old man on Frederica Road on St. Simons Island in the predawn hours of July 6, 2019. The indictment charges Harris with leaving the scene after causing serious injury by vehicle and two counts of hit and run.
Harris was driving a 1999 Mercedes-Benz north on Frederica Road at around 2 a.m. when he allegedly struck Rylin Ellis, then 19, as Ellis was walking across the road. Harris allegedly drove away from the scene.
A Lyft driver later found Ellis sprawled in the road.
Ellis faced a long hospital stay and surgeries for injuries that included a fractured neck and broken leg, police reported.
Harris was released on $50,000 bond the day of his arrest, but jail records show he has been back in jail on the charges since Nov. 13.
The grand jury also indicted Jamey Eric Sapp for allegedly being high on methamphetamine and amphetamine in November 2018 when he crashed on Interstate 95. His 38-year-old passenger died in the crash.
Sapp, 46 at the time, was indicted on first degree vehicular homicide, DUI/drugs and failure to maintain a lane.
Georgia State Patrol troopers said Sapp was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado south on I-95 when the truck flipped in rainy conditions around 10:39 p.m. on Nov. 23. Eric Nicholas Matherly was ejected from the truck and died at the scene, troopers said.
The indictment states Sapp “did cause the death of ... Matherly ... in that he did drive a moving vehicle while under the influence of amphetamine and methamphetamine to the extent that it was less safe to drive.”
Also Wednesday, the grand jury:
• Indicted Randall Jarrelle Collins, 32, on one count of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated assault in the Aug. 2 incident in which he allegedly beat a patron of Brogen’s South on St. Simons Island while working as a bouncer there. The victim was hospitalized with brain and skull injuries.
• Indicted Melvin Ronal Mazariegos-Rodas on two counts of aggravated child molestation, one count of child molestation and one count of incest for an incident in February that allegedly involved a female victim under 16 years old.
• Indicted Demontrell Lamar Raines on one count of armed robbery, three counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The indictment alleges Raines robbed a man at gunpoint of prescription narcotics and beat a woman accompanying the man with a handgun on Nov. 22, 2019.