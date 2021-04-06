Woman in critical condition after I-95 crash
A woman is in critical condition after her vehicle crashed into the rear of a a slow-moving tractor-trailer Saturday on Interstate-95 near mile marker 39, according to the Georgia Highway Patrol.
The woman was flown from the scene via helicopter to a hospital with trauma care capabilities, the state patrol said.
The woman’s vehicle was behind the tractor-trailer on I-95, both traveling southbound. The tractor-trailer was moving at “extremely slow speeds” due to a mechanical failure when the woman drove her vehicle into the rear of the tractor-trailer.
The woman remained Monday at a hospital in critical conditions, the state patrol said.