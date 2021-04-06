Woman in critical condition after I-95 crash

A woman is in critical condition after her vehicle crashed into the rear of a a slow-moving tractor-trailer Saturday on Interstate-95 near mile marker 39, according to the Georgia Highway Patrol.

The woman was flown from the scene via helicopter to a hospital with trauma care capabilities, the state patrol said.

The woman’s vehicle was behind the tractor-trailer on I-95, both traveling southbound. The tractor-trailer was moving at “extremely slow speeds” due to a mechanical failure when the woman drove her vehicle into the rear of the tractor-trailer.

The woman remained Monday at a hospital in critical conditions, the state patrol said.

More from this section

The Island Directory has an app for that

The Island Directory has an app for that

Not so very long ago, phone companies urged their customers to let their “fingers do the walking” as they searched for businesses in the yellow pages. Times have changed. Fingers are still doing their fair share of walking, but nowadays it’s most likely on a keyboard or telephone screen.