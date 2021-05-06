A Glynn County woman who allegedly led law enforcement on a reckless high-speed pursuit down Interstate 95 last week is now behind bars, according to Detention Center records.
Chelsey Cierra Pollette, 24, was booked into the county jail Monday. She is charged with reckless driving, fleeing and attempting to elude the law, fleeing and attempting to elude the law on a felony charge, changing lanes and slowing and stopping on roadways, driving with a suspended license, unlawful use of a wireless device and aggravated assault.
Law enforcement officials say Pollette reached speeds of 120 mph April 28 before a state trooper performed a controlled maneuver with his vehicle to force the woman’s 2011 Ford Fiesta to spin out of control. She was taken by Camden County ambulance to UF Health Jacksonville hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Although charges were pending at the time, she was released from the hospital April 30, a hospital spokesperson said. But she did not go to jail until Monday.
She remained Wednesday in the county jail, a jail spokeswoman said.
Glynn County police were seeking Pollette on aggravated assault charges about 10 a.m. April 28 when a county police officer spotted her in the Ford Fiesta traveling south on I-95 near the Golden Isles Parkway exit, a state patrol report said. The pursuing officer called for assistance from the state patrol after Pollette allegedly showed no intention of stopping.
Trooper first class Chase Middleton answered the call and soon found himself to be the lead vehicle in the pursuit, according to a state patrol report.
Middleton pursued Pollette for four miles as she allegedly zig-zagged in and out of lanes and around other motorists while topping speeds of up to 120 mph, the state patrol said.
For the safety of other motorists, Middleton decided to perform a PIT (Pursuit Intervention Technique) maneuver. After one unsuccessful attempt, Middleton bumped the Fiesta’s left rear fender with the front fender of his patrol vehicle.
Troopers said Pollette lost control. The vehicle rotated into a counterclockwise spin and completely rolled over before landing on its wheels beside the interstate.
She was initially unconscious but regained consciousness after being extricated from the vehicle, state troopers said.