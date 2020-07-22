Two days after a judge ordered a new trial for a convicted murderer, a woman who provided key evidence that could free the man has been found dead.
Gladys Sparre, 79, was found dead in her Waynesville home Sunday morning by Brantley County Sheriff deputies. They contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for assistance.
Waynesville is about 30 miles northwest of Brunswick.
An autopsy of the body was conducted and GBI officials said they are now awaiting further forensic testing.
Stacy Carson, GBI special agent in charge of the Kingsland office assisting the investigation, said in a phone interview Tuesday that no additional information is being released about the case.
She declined to say if Sparre’s death appeared suspicious or if it was from apparent natural causes.
When asked why the GBI would take the unusual step to issue a press release in what could be a death from natural causes, Carson said her office was getting calls from media following the case of Dennis Perry, convicted in the 1985 shooting deaths of Harold and Thelma Swain in the vestibule of Rising Daughters Baptist Church in Waverly.
Wyatt Blount, Brantley County’s chief medical examiner and coroner, said the GBI was already at the scene when he arrived. He did not get a chance to examine the body before it was taken away.
Sparre was last seen at her home on July 17, the day Chief Brunswick Judicial Circuit Judge Stephen Scarlett ordered a new trial for Perry.
Perry, who has maintained his innocence since his arrest in 2000, was given two life sentences in 2003, though prosecutors provided no physical evidence linking him to the crime.
During a July 13 motion hearing at the Glynn County Courthouse to determine whether Perry would receive a new trial, lawyers representing him said DNA from Sparre’s hair, voluntarily given to an investigator with Georgia Innocence Project earlier this year, matched strands of hair found in a pair of glasses at the crime scene. Perry’s lawyers argued that evidence would have excluded Perry as a suspect if DNA tests would have been done at the time.
The new tests showed Sparre’s hair was a match with her son, Erik Sparre, who was a suspect questioned at the time. He was excluded because he had an alibi that investigators recently learned was false.
Scarlett’s ruling for a new trial was based on the evidence and testimony during the hearing for a new trial for Perry.
“The mitochondrial DNA profile of the hair sample from Ms. Sparre was analyzed by the same lab that in 2001 analyzed the hairs recovered from the crime scene,” Scarlett wrote in his ruling. “The profiles matched. Because mitochondrial DNA is shared along maternal relatives (like mother and son), this means that Erik Sparre also cannot be excluded as a contributor of the hairs found at the crime scene.”
The GBI reopened the investigation of the Swain case in May. It is ongoing.
Anyone with information related to the case or to the death of Ms. Sparee is asked to contact the Brantley County Sheriff’s Office at 912-462-6141 or the GBI office in Kingsland at 912-729-6198.