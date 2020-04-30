A Washington, D.C. woman is behind bars after authorities said she was driving impaired when she caused a crash that killed her 7-year-old son on northbound Interstate 95 in Camden County.
Charlina McBride, 41, had two other children in a 2020 Kia Optima when she crashed April 22 near the 10-mile marker on the interstate, according to investigation reports.
She rear ended a truck traveling in the right lane before losing control and coming to a stop in the far left lane of the interstate, according to the accident report provided by Georgia State Patrol. McBride’s son, Dillan Ansariddeen, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and killed.
Two other children, Jasmine Houser, 1, and Daniel Houser, 4, were taken to a hospital in St. Marys with unspecified injuries.
The driver of the truck, Wade Lee, 60, of Hortense, was also hospitalized with unspecified injuries.
McBride was involved in a high-speed chase in Virginia last summer, where she was driving in excess of 120 mph with her three children in the vehicle. She is scheduled for a hearing on fleeing and eluding charges in Fairfax County, Va., in September on those charges.
McBride is charged with driving while intoxicated and other traffic charges. More charges could be pending.
She is being held in the Camden County Jail with no bond.