Police say a woman stole more than a dozen firearms from a St. Simons Island man’s residence on Saint James Avenue.
Sometime between June 1 and July 7, the woman allegedly slipped into the residence and pried open the man’s upstairs gun closet — absconding with 15 firearms, a collection of rifles and handguns, according to a Glynn County police report.
The man later noticed three of his handguns missing from a relative’s vehicle that the suspect had taken without permission, the report said
County police on Thursday arrested Karen Rene Clement and charged her with 18 counts of theft by receiving firearms, according to Glynn County Detention Center Records.
The 51-year-old St. Simons Island woman remained in the county jail Friday.
The man called police July 7 after he returned home and noticed the missing guns. The firearms ranged from Rugar Mark III Target and Walther P38 handguns to AK-47 and M1 rifle models, according to the report.
The man told police he immediately suspected Clement. He allegedly told police Clement’s boyfriend may also have played a role.
He showed police pry marks on the gun closet’s door where it was broken into, the report said.
Additionally, the man alleged that Clement had also taken without permission a truck that he had given to a relative. When the man retrieved the car from her, he said a “black box that contained three handguns” was empty, the report said.
The man provided police with records he kept on the guns.
Police issued arrest warrants Thursday for Clement and her boyfriend, who had not been caught.
Clement was booked into the county jail at 1:36 p.m. Thursday.