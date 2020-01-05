A 56-year-old woman died Saturday evening, apparently overcome by smoke during a fire in a mobile home on Lexie Lane, located off of U.S. Highway 17 in Glynn County, said Glynn County Fire Division Chief Wendel Knighten, the department’s Fire Marshal.
County firefighting crews who responded to a 6:15 p.m. call Saturday at 30 Lexie Lane in the Woodlands mobile home park found the woman in a back room of the structure, Knighten said. EMS crews attempted CPR on the woman, but were unsuccessful.
Amanda Baugher was transported to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, where assistant county coroner Chris Stewart pronounced her dead.
“They drug her out of there and started CPR, but when they got to the hospital, she had passed,” Knighten said.
An autopsy will be performed Monday at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab in Savannah, but it appears smoke inhalation was the cause of death, Knighten said.
The fire started in a bathroom inside the mobile home, filling the mobile home with smoke and heat, Knighten said. There Firefighters arrived to find the woman’s boyfriend outside, spraying the mobile home with a hose, Knighten said.
The man told firefighters the two were in a front living room when he saw smoke from the hallway. When the man realized it was a fire, he said he told Baugher to get out of the house, Knighten said. She instead ran toward the back of the mobile home, Knighten saidn.
“For whatever reason she ran straight to the back where the fire was,” Knighten said. “Firefighters found her in a very back bedroom. It looks like she was overcome with smoke. I did see bad wiring throughout, but I did not see any signs of foul play or arson.”
Knighten noted that the fire is still under investigation.