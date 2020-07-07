Police are looking for an 18-year-old man who shot a woman late Monday night in the 2600 block of Ellis Street, leaving the victim in critical condition in a Jacksonville hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck, Brunswick Police Capt. Wan Thorpe said.
The suspect, Rashard Alford, is considered armed and dangerous, Thorpe said. Brunswick police have issued a warrant for Alford’s arrest. He will be charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Thorpe said.
The woman was flown by helicopter to UF Health Jacksonville.
Anyone who knows Alford’s whereabouts or has further information about the shooting is asked to call Brunswick Police Sgt. Alan Carter at 912-279-2650, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.
Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 2600 block of Ellis Street at 10 p.m. Monday, Thorpe said. Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying on the ground, wounded. Witnesses told police that Alford was fighting with his girlfriend. Alford allegedly shot the victim with a handgun when she came to the aid of his girlfriend and attempted to deescalate the fighting, Thorpe said.
“Apparently, the victim was intervening in a domestic dispute between the suspect and his girlfriend,” Thorpe said. “She tried to break it up to keep him from hurting the girl and in the process, he shot the victim with a handgun.”