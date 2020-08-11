State troopers issued an arrest warrant Tuesday for Connie Calhoun, charging her with vehicular homicide in connection with the mile-long high-speed driving frenzy on the F.J. Torras Causeway July 30 that ended with the death of a local gardener.
In addition to felony vehicular homicide, the warrant charges Calhoun with hit and run, following too close, passing on the right shoulder, reckless driving, failure to maintain a lane and speeding, said Georgia State Patrol Sgt. 1st Class Chad Gray.
Calhoun, 45, of Glynn County has been made aware of the warrant, he said. She had until 5:45 p.m. Tuesday to turn herself in at the Glynn County Detention Center, Gray said. As of press time Tuesday, Calhoun had not turned herself in, according to Glynn County Undersheriff Ron Corbett.
According to state troopers, Calhoun allegedly reached speeds of up to 105 mph in her 2011 Jaguar XF after turning eastbound onto the F.J Torras Causeway from the mainland at around 7:55 a.m. She allegedly swerved off the road and onto the shoulder and adjacent bike path.
Troopers said she sideswiped a 2011 Hyundai while passing on the shoulder of the road, then struck a speed limit sign, then continued speeding down the shoulder of the road.
Calhoun allegedly lost control while trying to drive back onto the causeway, smashing into the back of a 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Joseph Wrice, 62, a popular gardener who was on his way to work on St. Simons Island.
Wrice’s truck was propelled off an embankment near the Back River Bridge and into a tree. He died at the scene.
Calhoun’s vehicle followed down the embankment and crashed into a palm tree.
She was taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital where she was treated “for minor injury complaints” and released, the state patrol said.
“We’re giving her an opportunity to turn herself in at the jail,” Gray said Tuesday. “She knows she has an active warrant.”
Brunswick Attorney Page Pate said Tuesday he is representing Calhoun in this case. He said Calhoun was not impaired by drugs or alcohol during the incident.
Pate said he suspects Calhoun had a medical episode that caused her actions.
“We know she’s had problems in the past with diabetes and high blood pressure,” he said. “We’re reviewing her medical records to determine what may have caused this.”
Also Tuesday, Brunswick lawyer Roy Boyd said he had been retained to represent Wrice’s family in a potential wrongful death legal action.
“Mr. Wrice was a wonderful man and a legend in landscaping around here,” Boyd said. “Our firm has been sought to represent the estate of Joseph Wrice concerning this wrongful death. We have been interviewing witnesses and are investigating all potential claims.”