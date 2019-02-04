Authorities say a 21-year-old Glynn County woman was allegedly driving drunk late Sunday night, striking and killing a teenage boy in the Lakes subdivision before colliding with another vehicle at the intersection of Baumgardner Road and U.S. Highway 82.
Jacob Butts, 15, a student at Glynn Academy, was found dead at around dawn Monday morning on Lakes Road near the intersection with Baumgardner Road in the southern Glynn County neighborhood, according to Glynn County Police.
Police arrested Madisyn Anne Culpepper the previous night on charges of DUI, failure to stop for a stop sign and making an improper turn. The charges stem from a 10:30 p.m. collision in which she allegedly crashed into a vehicle after running the stop sign at Baumgardner Road and U.S. 82. Police allege Culpepper later registered .220 on a blood/alcohol breath test. The legal limit in Georgia is .08.
A subsequent investigation Monday morning by county police and the Georgia State Patrol determined that Culpepper allegedly caused the death of Butts. She was additionally charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident causing death or injury and failure to maintain a lane, police said.
"It is believed, based on the investigation thus far, that Miss Culpepper struck and killed Mr. Butts just prior to causing the collision on U.S. Highway 82," said Brian Scott, chief of staff of the Glynn County Police Department.
According to a county police report, Culpepper allegedly ran a stop sign while attempting to turn right onto the U.S. 82 from Baumgardner Road in her 2016 Toyota Corolla. She allegedly collided with a 2013 Toyota Highlander SUV whose driver was attempting to turn left onto Baumgardner Road from U.S. 82, the report said.
Both Culpepper and the other driver declined medical attention at the scene, the report said.
Culpepper allegedly slurred her speech when talking with the responding county police officer, who "could also smell an overpowering amount of perfume and alcohol," the report said. Culpepper allegedly failed several roadside sobriety tests prior to taking the blood/alcohol breathalyzer test at the jail, the report said.
At around 6:45 a.m. Monday, police were called to Baumgardner Road and Lakes Drive in reference to a body found, according to a report. Evidence gathered indicated that Butts had been struck by a vehicle, police said. The state patrol's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team joined county police in the investigation.
Culpepper and Butts did not know each other, said state patrol Sgt. Rodney Rozier. Culpepper allegedly was leaving a party Sunday night at a residence on Lakes Drive, he said. Butts lived nearby and was walking on Lakes Drive, he said. Culpepper allegedly swerved across the road and struck Butts from behind as she was driving on Lakes Drive toward Baumgardner Road, Rozier said.
A resident called police after spotting Butts' body in the road early the next morning, he said.
The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Georgia State Patrol Post 23 at 912-262-2380, county police at 912-554-7802, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333.