Two people were stabbed during a fight Tuesday at a residence in Brunswick, according to Glynn County police.
The alleged victims, Taja Brown and Jaqauzi Jones, were treated at Southeast Georgia Health System.
Police arrested Marlieyah Grovner, 23, after an investigation into the stabbing.
County police responded to a report of a fight at a house in the 3700 block of Wylly Ave., but found the area vacated upon arrival. Soon after, police were contacted by Southeast Georgia Health System regarding a stabbing victim.
Brown, 34, was treated for stab wounds, police reported. Jones, 19, also arrived at the emergency room at the hospital in Brunswick with a non-life-threatening stab wound to the hand.
County police later learned that both victims had been involved in a fight at the home on Wylly Avenue, according to the police report.
Grovner, 23, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of affray.
Detectives are still investigating the incident.
Anyone with additional information, is asked to call Investigator Ricky Hall at 912-279-2914 or the Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333.
Information can also be emailed to gcpdcrimetips@glynncounty-ga.gov.
