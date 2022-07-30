When U.S. Marshals tracked down a fugitive Wednesday who was wanted for murder in a deadly January shootout in a Brunswick nightclub, they found him at the home of a woman on Townsend Street in the city, according to police and jail records.

The next day, Brunswick police arrested that woman for allegedly obstructing the capture of murder suspect Antonio LaFrancis Duncan.

More from this section

Sunrise attraction at Gould's Inlet

Sunrise attraction at Gould's Inlet

The added parking at Gould’s Inlet has helped turn the once sparsely visited area into a destination for those wanting to watch the sunrise. In the winter, when the sun rises farther north, it’s a much better point to watch than beaches closer to the village where the sun comes up over trees…