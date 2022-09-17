Authorities said Olivia Latishia Snipes has gained excessive weight in the time since a crash in February 2021 on Altama Avenue in Brunswick, which left her crippled and killed the man riding in the vehicle with her.

Wanted on a warrant for vehicular homicide, Glynn County Sheriff’s Office deputies booked Snipes Thursday, a process conducted entirely at her mother’s home in Waycross, county undersheriff Mario Morales said.

More from this section