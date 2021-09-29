Georgia State Patrol is investigating the death of a 63-year-old woman who was struck by a pickup truck Tuesday night while attempting to walk across U.S. Highway 17 near Gloucester Street in Brunswick.
According to the preliminary investigation, the woman was killed after being struck by a Chevrolet S-10 at around 9 p.m. The 66-year-old driver of the pickup truck has not been cited.
Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu said the woman's name is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.
The state patrol's crash reconstruction team is investigating.