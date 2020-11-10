The Wobble B4U Gobble 5K and Fun Run is on again this year, albeit in a virtual format.
The fourth annual event will raise money to support students at Morningstar Academy and Glynn Learning Center.
The virtual race will be Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, and is hosted by the Risley Annex PTA. Participants can sign up online at wobbleb4ugobble.org.
There is no designated course this year, and runners can complete the race wherever this wish. They’ll be encouraged to share photos of themselves running or wearing the race T-shirt, said Jon Watkins, a paraprofessional at Moringstar Academy and one of the event’s organizers.
“On Thanksgiving Day, they can take a picture of them running or wearing the T-shirt, just to show support for the race,” he said.
There are four registration options, which range in price from $25 to $50. Each tier comes with additional souvenirs. For $50, runners will receive a T-shirt, commemorative bib, socks and challenge coin.
“All this money goes toward the Risley Annex PTA, and we use it for the kids at Morningstar Academy and Glynn Learning Center,” Watkins said.
The money raised will support activities for the students, meals and more. These small types of support go a long way for the students, he said, many of whom do not have the same kind of parental support other students do.
“Our kids are wards of the state, so they don’t have that typical school experience. We try to give them the typically school experience with a little extra,” Watkins said. “This is just a way for the community to get involved in something that is beneficial to them, and it helps these kids out who don’t have that parent who can give them the stuff that they need.”
Out-of-town racers are asked to register before Nov. 16, so the organizers have time to mail their packets. Local participants can register up until the day of the race, and there will be an opportunity to pick up their packets at Risley Annex from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 25.